Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algorithm Tremors, Analytics Bugs, News Issues, Search Console Changes, Bing User Agent & Much More
    This was a busy week kicking off with a big Google Analytics bug coinciding with an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update and tremors. Was there an update...
  • Funny Google Local Listing Problem - Closed Down Business Name
    I saw a funny and somewhat ironic problem posted in the Local Search Forums that I had to share with you all. A business owner wants to know how to removed a "closed down" label in the business name in the business's local knowledge panel in Google search. The issue is, it is not a label on her business but rather the name of a nearby business that shows up in the map image.
  • Google: We Try To Understand Comment Sections But It Is Primary Content
    Google's John Mueller said at the 3:16 mark into a webmaster hangout from December 13, 2019 that Google does try to understand the blog comments section of a page but at the same time would still categorize that section as primary content. We have covered many times how Google reacts to comments sections over the years and we've heard Google said they can help or hurt your site.
  • Google Adds Checkmarks In Boxes For Search Console Reports
    This is a small but useful change Google made in Google Search Console. So the report overview pages for the performance reports, the coverage report, etc, now have small checkboxes in the boxes so you know when a specific category is selected. I always thought highlighting the box in a color was good enough but I guess some were confused?
  • The Web Hating On SEOs - Sad
    John Mueller from Google retweeted a post from a person named Holly who posted a very anti-SEO statement. John asked "Curious to hear your thoughts on this." Holly wrote "Every worthwhile question you could think to ask has been anticipated and occupied by search-engine-optimized by assholes," after complaining blogs and personal sites no longer rank well in Google.
  • Google: Using Google Domains Does Not Help You Rank Better
    John Mueller from Google said that using Google's own domain name service, Google Domains, will not help you rank better in Google search or with your SEO. Well, most of that statement is true. If you want me to nitpick, it does help you slightly verify your domain name with Google Search Console.
  • Google Indoor Ski House
