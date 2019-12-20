Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algorithm Tremors, Analytics Bugs, News Issues, Search Console Changes, Bing User Agent & Much More
This was a busy week kicking off with a big Google Analytics bug coinciding with an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update and tremors. Was there an update...
- Funny Google Local Listing Problem - Closed Down Business Name
I saw a funny and somewhat ironic problem posted in the Local Search Forums that I had to share with you all. A business owner wants to know how to removed a "closed down" label in the business name in the business's local knowledge panel in Google search. The issue is, it is not a label on her business but rather the name of a nearby business that shows up in the map image.
- Google: We Try To Understand Comment Sections But It Is Primary Content
Google's John Mueller said at the 3:16 mark into a webmaster hangout from December 13, 2019 that Google does try to understand the blog comments section of a page but at the same time would still categorize that section as primary content. We have covered many times how Google reacts to comments sections over the years and we've heard Google said they can help or hurt your site.
- Google Adds Checkmarks In Boxes For Search Console Reports
This is a small but useful change Google made in Google Search Console. So the report overview pages for the performance reports, the coverage report, etc, now have small checkboxes in the boxes so you know when a specific category is selected. I always thought highlighting the box in a color was good enough but I guess some were confused?
- The Web Hating On SEOs - Sad
John Mueller from Google retweeted a post from a person named Holly who posted a very anti-SEO statement. John asked "Curious to hear your thoughts on this." Holly wrote "Every worthwhile question you could think to ask has been anticipated and occupied by search-engine-optimized by assholes," after complaining blogs and personal sites no longer rank well in Google.
- Google: Using Google Domains Does Not Help You Rank Better
John Mueller from Google said that using Google's own domain name service, Google Domains, will not help you rank better in Google search or with your SEO. Well, most of that statement is true. If you want me to nitpick, it does help you slightly verify your domain name with Google Search Console.
- Google Indoor Ski House
Here is a photo from the Google NYC office, where they have a ski house set up indoors. It is from the "last TGIAF of the year," I thought they stopped those events? Anyway, this ski house must be fr
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Sort & filter everything. You can now sort certain entity lists via dropdown and filter the "organic" popular products list. #google #mobile #serp cc @rustybrick https://t.co/p2tgIrK7eu, Valentin Pletzer on Twitter
- Amazon, Apple, Google and Zigbee Alliance Team Up to Make Smart Home Product Compatibility, WebmasterWorld
- Cloudflare's Effect on SEO, WebmasterWorld
- I don't think a SEO contest means much of anything, but there's room in the web & in search for all kinds of sites, with all kinds of setups., John Mueller on Twitter
- If you give someone full permission in Search Console, that's full permission. There's no way to track back who made which particular change in Search Console. Perhaps it makes sense to use more, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Pro Tip: Making images accessible to screen readers doesn’t need to be hard
- Google highlights fact-checking while Bing SERP found to be disinformation hotbed
- The secret formula for determining a marketing budget
- Good guides gone bad: How Google’s ‘Local Guides’ program fails businesses and consumers
Other Great Search Stories:
