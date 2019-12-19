85% Of SEOs Do Not Report Bing & Yahoo Rankings To Clients

Russ Jones from Moz did a Twitter poll asking if you report rankings related to Bing and Yahoo to your clients and stakeholders. With almost 900 responses, 86% said they do not, while only 14% said they do.

Here is the poll:

Quick poll: Do you REPORT rankings on Yahoo/Bing to clients/stakeholders (not just track). Plz Retweet. #seo — Russ Jones (@rjonesx) December 17, 2019

I'll be honest, I am a bit surprised the number is so high. I would have thought at least 50% of SEOs would report on how well or poorly their clients are doing in Bing. I guess it shows how much I know.

Are you surprised by this result?

