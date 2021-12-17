Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Issues, Pre-Christmas Ranking Volatility & Local Update, Full Width Interfaces, Log4j & More

This week we had some fun bugs with both Google Search having some massive indexing issues and Google Ads going offline for a couple of hours. Google has confirmed that they ran a November 2021 local search ranking update between November 30 and December 8th. Next week is Christmas and the Google search ranking volatility is through the roof, in fact, we expect the product reviews update to continue through just before Christmas eve. Google local search results are still fluctuating and also look pretty spammy in some cases. Google launched a new full width autocomplete interface with additional search predictions. Google isa also testing a search interface they are calling “edge to edge” design. Google also is testing additional full width results like image packs, featured snippets and more. Google’s John Mueller provided SEO tips for fixing your Log4j security issues and not ranking issue. Google Ads said it is safe when it comes to the Log4j vulnerabilities. Google said it may finish the mobile first indexing by the first half of 2022. Google Search Console went down for many SEOs yesterday for several hours. Google Search Console mistakenly sent out coverage issue notifications over redirect errors. Google Search Console review snippets report was updated to show fewer objects. Google Analytics 4 now can sync with Google Search Console, something normal GA was able to do for a while. Google added video verification to the Google Business Profile add business workflow. Google Posts work now in a limited way for hotels. Google said it is almost impossible to tell which SEO efforts led to ranking success. Google said links are not mandatory for rankings and that it won’t likely penalize your site for affiliate links that are not nofollowed. Microsoft Bing is testing translating your query. And then Google AdSense support team is offline for 18 days for the holidays. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Loud Interactive, a Chicago-based SEO firm led by Brent D. Payne.
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:
For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Seems To Be Not Indexing Or Serving New Content This Morning (Update Confirmed)
- Google Ads Console Was Offline For A Couple Of Hours This Morning
- Confirmed: Google November 2021 Google Local Search Update
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors Continue & It's Big
- Google Search Ranking Tracking Tools Continue Showing Major Volatility
- Google December 2021 Products Reviews Update Will Roll Out Until Right Before Christmas
- Google Local Maps Spam Big Cleanup Or Big Mess?
- Google Full Width Autocomplete Search Suggestions
- Google Search Testing Empty Design Search Box; Called Edge To Edge
- Google Search Full Width Image Pack Results Interface Live
- Google SEO Tips On Taking A Site Offline To Fix Log4j Security Vulnerability
- Google Ads Not Affected By Log4j 2 Vulnerability
- Google May Finish Mobile-First Indexing Switch Over By July 2022
- Google Search Console Still Down For Many SEOs
- Google Investigating Mass Notices From Search Console Coverage Issue Redirect Errors
- Google Search Console Review Snippets Report May Show Fewer Objects
- New: Google Analytics 4 Supports Google Search Console Data
- Google Business Profile Video Verification Now When You Add A New Profile
- Official: Google Now Allows Hotels To Use Google Posts
- Google: You Can't Tell Which SEO Efforts Led To Ranking Success
- Google: Links Are Not Mandatory For Ranking In Google Search
- Google: We Won't Penalize Your Site For Not Nofollowing Affiliate Links
- Bing Tests Translating Your Query
- Google AdSense Support Team Going Offline For 18 Days For Holidays
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!