Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Issues, Pre-Christmas Ranking Volatility & Local Update, Full Width Interfaces, Log4j & More

This week we had some fun bugs with both Google Search having some massive indexing issues and Google Ads going offline for a couple of hours. Google has confirmed that they ran a November 2021 local search ranking update between November 30 and December 8th. Next week is Christmas and the Google search ranking volatility is through the roof, in fact, we expect the product reviews update to continue through just before Christmas eve. Google local search results are still fluctuating and also look pretty spammy in some cases. Google launched a new full width autocomplete interface with additional search predictions. Google isa also testing a search interface they are calling “edge to edge” design. Google also is testing additional full width results like image packs, featured snippets and more. Google’s John Mueller provided SEO tips for fixing your Log4j security issues and not ranking issue. Google Ads said it is safe when it comes to the Log4j vulnerabilities. Google said it may finish the mobile first indexing by the first half of 2022. Google Search Console went down for many SEOs yesterday for several hours. Google Search Console mistakenly sent out coverage issue notifications over redirect errors. Google Search Console review snippets report was updated to show fewer objects. Google Analytics 4 now can sync with Google Search Console, something normal GA was able to do for a while. Google added video verification to the Google Business Profile add business workflow. Google Posts work now in a limited way for hotels. Google said it is almost impossible to tell which SEO efforts led to ranking success. Google said links are not mandatory for rankings and that it won’t likely penalize your site for affiliate links that are not nofollowed. Microsoft Bing is testing translating your query. And then Google AdSense support team is offline for 18 days for the holidays. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

