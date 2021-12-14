Bing Tests Translating Your Query

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a feature to translate your query. Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, sent me a screenshot of Bing in Germany where it offers the option to translate his English query to German.

Here is that screenshot (click it to enlarge):

Frank told me that Bing is testing a button right beneath the menu for translation of search terms. "This feature makes sense, as I was searching on the English version of Bing from Germany. So I might prefer to search in the local language," he said. He also said "surprisingly this feature is also offered, when searching on Bing Germany."

He said maybe it is a glitch, he is not sure.

