New: Google Analytics 4 Supports Google Search Console Data

Google announced that now Google Analytics 4 supports data from Google Search Console. This was something Google has supported with the original Google Analytics since 2011 and now has brought over support for with the new GA4.

Here is Google's announcement on this:

Starting today, you can link @googleanalytics 4 and Search Console properties ⛓️! Check out the Associations page for more details https://t.co/gyBfWMG4vH — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 15, 2021

You can enable this under the newish Google Search Console associations controls where you can associate your Google Analytics property with your Search Console property to see Google Analytics data in Search Console Insights, as well as Search Console data in Google Analytics.

There have been a few analytics experts writing about how this works, you can see it at the Analytics Mania blog and the Loves Data blog. Both even made videos, here is one of those videos:

They both offer nice overviews of how to link GA 4 with Search Console.

