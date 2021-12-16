New: Google Analytics 4 Supports Google Search Console Data

Dec 16, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Analytics Search Console

Google announced that now Google Analytics 4 supports data from Google Search Console. This was something Google has supported with the original Google Analytics since 2011 and now has brought over support for with the new GA4.

Here is Google's announcement on this:

You can enable this under the newish Google Search Console associations controls where you can associate your Google Analytics property with your Search Console property to see Google Analytics data in Search Console Insights, as well as Search Console data in Google Analytics.

There have been a few analytics experts writing about how this works, you can see it at the Analytics Mania blog and the Loves Data blog. Both even made videos, here is one of those videos:

They both offer nice overviews of how to link GA 4 with Search Console.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google December 2021 Products Reviews Update Will Roll Out Until Right Before Christmas
 
blog comments powered by Disqus