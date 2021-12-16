Google Search Console Still Down For Many SEOs

Starting at about 1:30pm ET, five hours ago, Google Search Console is still down for many SEOs. It might work for you but for many, Google Search Console is not loading. Google is aware of the issue and is working on addressing it but there is not ETA.

I did report about this on Search Engine Land a few hours ago but it is still down.

Google confirmed the issue two hours ago, at 4:30pm ET:

We're aware of an issue with Search Console that prevents some users from using the service. We're working on fixing it and we'll post an update when the issue is resolved. ^gi — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 16, 2021

But the issue first started occurring five hours ago, at 1:30pm ET:

@dannysullivan Is Google Search Console down? It keeps throwing up 429 errors... @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/5KIT44FB9K — Matt Smith (@mlsutah) December 16, 2021

Personally, from my office in West Nyack, New York, it was working fine over Verizon FiOS. When I went home, about a ten minute drive, it was not working - still over Verizon FiOS.

heh - I went home, started working from home and checked Google Search Console - it is dead for me at home pic.twitter.com/yqorFvzfLL — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 16, 2021

Although, it does seem to be coming back up for some folks. I wonder if this is a server resource issue or something else.

Either way - Google is aware of the issue, working on it and I suspect it will be fixed soon.

I am surprised it has been having issues for so long.

