Google Search Console Still Down For Many SEOs

Dec 16, 2021 • 6:42 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Starting at about 1:30pm ET, five hours ago, Google Search Console is still down for many SEOs. It might work for you but for many, Google Search Console is not loading. Google is aware of the issue and is working on addressing it but there is not ETA.

I did report about this on Search Engine Land a few hours ago but it is still down.

Google confirmed the issue two hours ago, at 4:30pm ET:

But the issue first started occurring five hours ago, at 1:30pm ET:

Personally, from my office in West Nyack, New York, it was working fine over Verizon FiOS. When I went home, about a ten minute drive, it was not working - still over Verizon FiOS.

Although, it does seem to be coming back up for some folks. I wonder if this is a server resource issue or something else.

Either way - Google is aware of the issue, working on it and I suspect it will be fixed soon.

I am surprised it has been having issues for so long.

