Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2021

Dec 17, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search results are fluctuating like mad still, it is not ending and we expect it to continue until right before Christmas. Google also confirmed there was a November 2021 local search update after we covered it a couple of weeks ago. Google now allows video verification during the business profile set up and Google is testing docking places to the map. Google said the number of links is not a useful or calculable metric. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with tons of news.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Issues, Pre-Christmas Ranking Volatility & Local Update, Full Width Interfaces, Log4j & More
    This week we had some fun bugs with both Google Search having some massive indexing issues and Google Ads going offline for a couple of hours. Google has confirmed that they ran a November 2021 local search ranking update between November 30 and December 8th...
  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors Continue & It's Big
    Are you dizzy yet? The Google search results are still super volatile and we are seeing high levels of chatter spike back up over the past 24 to 48 hours and the tracking tools are also running incredibly hot. There is just so much going on right now in Google Search for an SEO that taking off for Christmas might not be an option for many.
  • Confirmed: Google November 2021 Google Local Search Update
    As we reported a week ago, we saw a possible Google local search ranking update starting around a week prior to that - well, Google has now confirmed it. Google said on Twitter "Our November 2021 local search update has concluded. It began Nov 30 and ran through Dec 8. It involved a rebalancing of various factors we consider in generating local search results."
  • Google Search Console Still Down For Many SEOs
    Starting at about 1:30pm ET, five hours ago, Google Search Console is still down for many SEOs. It might work for you but for many, Google Search Console is not loading. Google is aware of the issue and is working on addressing it but there is not ETA.
  • Google: The Number Of Links Is Not A Useful Metric
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the number of links, for SEO purposes, is not a useful metric. He also said by the time you calculate all your links, that number has probably already changed - so it is not a good use of your time.
  • Google Business Profile Video Verification Now When You Add A New Profile
    Ben Fisher notified me that now when you add a new business to Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business), Google now by default asks you as part of the verification workflow if you want to do the video verification.
  • Google Maps Dock To Bottom Feature
    Google Maps seems to be rolling out or testing a new feature to dock locations and businesses to the bottom of the map page. You may see a "dock to bottom" button in blue that lets you quickly reopen a place your docked later. When you click it, it places that place in the footer of the map interface.
  • Massive Google Gammer Remote Control
    Here is a photo from the Google office of a massive game remote control. It is on display within the Stadia department at the Google office. I wonder if it works. 🎮

