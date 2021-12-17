Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search results are fluctuating like mad still, it is not ending and we expect it to continue until right before Christmas. Google also confirmed there was a November 2021 local search update after we covered it a couple of weeks ago. Google now allows video verification during the business profile set up and Google is testing docking places to the map. Google said the number of links is not a useful or calculable metric. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with tons of news.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Google Data Studio Pivot Tables - Fully Explained, Measure School

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

2021 Assistant Recap, Google Developers Blog

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.