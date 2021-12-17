Google Business Profile Video Verification Now When You Add A New Profile

Ben Fisher notified me that now when you add a new business to Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business), Google now by default asks you as part of the verification workflow if you want to do the video verification. Google launched video verification in 2018 but it was not so easy to use.

Video verification was one of the few options to verify your business, but now it is like a default option, part of the flow when you add a business to Google Maps.

Ben said on Twitter "Google Business Profile Manager adds video verification to the new listing flow. And... it is awesome!"

Here is the screen that prompts you to do this:

You are then given a QR code:

Ben said the process is that on first page you see before the QR code is a description of what GBP will need to see in the video. Then you record outside signage such as your street name, or nearby businesses. Then show inside your business or tools of your trade and then show proof of management, such as by showing you have access to items or areas only employees can access.

