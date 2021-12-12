Google Investigating Mass Notices From Search Console Coverage Issue Redirect Errors

Dec 12, 2021 • 8:26 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Over the past 24 hours or so, Google has sent me dozens of notices from sites I have verified Google Search Console properties with. The notices say "New Coverage issue detected" and the specific error is a "redirect error." Google said it is looking into why all these notices went out.

Here is one I received for my corporate site, but I received tons, it reads:

Coverage issues detected on rustybrick.com

To the owner of rustybrick.com:

Search Console has identified that your site is affected by 1 Coverage issues:

Top Errors

Errors can prevent your page or feature from appearing in Search results. The following errors were found on your site:

Redirect error

We recommend that you fix these issues when possible to enable the best experience and coverage in Google Search.

Here is a screenshot (click to enlarge):

click for full size

When you click on the fix it link, you are taken to the Coverage report drilled down into the Redirect error statuses. Here is a screenshot of that:

click for full size

Google is looking into the issue but Daniel Waisberg and John Mueller of Google said "We're looking into this..."

Here are some folks tweeting about this with more:

There are tons of SEOs concerned about this but the good news, it is super wide spread so it is likely an issue on Google's end.

Here is how Daniel and John replied:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

