Google Ads Console Was Offline For A Couple Of Hours This Morning

Dec 16, 2021 • 7:05 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Not only did we have a two hour Google Search indexing outage this morning, but between around 3am ET and 5am ET the Google Ads interface and advertising console was offline as well. We saw numerous reports from advertisers about the outage this morning.

Advertisers who tried to access ads.google.com received a 500 error that looked like this:

Here are the complaints I spotted when I woke up this morning:

Fun morning at the Google server farm.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Ginny Marvin from Google confirmed the outage and said it was for approximately 42 minutes this morning.

