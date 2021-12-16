Google Ads Console Was Offline For A Couple Of Hours This Morning

Not only did we have a two hour Google Search indexing outage this morning, but between around 3am ET and 5am ET the Google Ads interface and advertising console was offline as well. We saw numerous reports from advertisers about the outage this morning.

Advertisers who tried to access ads.google.com received a 500 error that looked like this:

Here are the complaints I spotted when I woke up this morning:

Is anyone able to log into #GoogleAds? #ppcchat I am really fearing what this not loading-issue might mean in terms of "improvements", Google Ads is implementing in the backend :-D — Nadine Dankwardt (@Nadine_HAM) December 16, 2021

Slowly getting back online by the look of things - not all elements loading in the account but it's a start! — Ryan Berry (@RyanCorner) December 16, 2021

Anyone else struggling to load GoogleAds this morning... #ppcchat — Ben Fisher (@JamminFishUK) December 16, 2021

And G Ads was down. Good morning! — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) December 16, 2021

Fun morning at the Google server farm.

Update: Ginny Marvin from Google confirmed the outage and said it was for approximately 42 minutes this morning.