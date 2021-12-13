Google Search Full Width Image Pack Results Interface Live

It seems like Google also has made the full width image pack results live over the past few days. Brodie Clark said this went live when Google went live with the full width local pack and map results. I did not ask Google for confirmation but it seems to come up all the time for any searches on photos.

I can replicate this for any query that generates an image pack in the Google Search results. The space Google gives these images in the web search desktop results are much wider:

Here is a bit more:

For example, here is the full-width image pack that rolled out right when the new local pack treatment rolled out. Again, @brodieseo caught that... pic.twitter.com/gJUF1bshnF — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 12, 2021

It seems like Google is rolling out more and more full width desktop interfaces these days.

Google has also escalated the number of people seeing the full width autocomplete drop down search box that they first started to test in August.

I cannot tell you how many questions I received about this interface in the past week:

Just noticed this interesting and seemingly new "people also ask" box showing with related brands @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/3n8oAJlf9k — Callum Lockwood (@Calockwoody) December 9, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.