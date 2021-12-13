Google Search Full Width Image Pack Results Interface Live

Dec 13, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
It seems like Google also has made the full width image pack results live over the past few days. Brodie Clark said this went live when Google went live with the full width local pack and map results. I did not ask Google for confirmation but it seems to come up all the time for any searches on photos.

I can replicate this for any query that generates an image pack in the Google Search results. The space Google gives these images in the web search desktop results are much wider:

Here is a bit more:

It seems like Google is rolling out more and more full width desktop interfaces these days.

Google has also escalated the number of people seeing the full width autocomplete drop down search box that they first started to test in August.

I cannot tell you how many questions I received about this interface in the past week:

