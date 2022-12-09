Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System Update, Continuous Scroll On Desktop & Topic Refinements

This week we had another confirmed update to the Google helpful content system; it is now global. Google also had a lot of volatility over the previous week, unrelated to this confirmed update. Google officially rolled out continuous scroll on desktop search this week. Google also officially launched topic refinements in the mobile search results but is also testing it on desktop. Google Search Console said the Subscribe with Google sites might see an increase in impressions and clicks in the search performance report. Google’s Gary Illyes recommended you load content before JavaScript if you get a Search Console notice. Google is testing removing the estimated number of search results. Google is testing showing short product reviews in the product thumbnail images. An SEO poll asks if link building is as effective or not. Google said SafeSearch could be triggered by a lot of explicit and extreme cursing. Google said set up tests to see if your site is blocking Googlebot. Google Business Profiles has a bug with uploading logos or images. Google updated the keyword planner to let you organize keywords into ad groups. Microsoft Advertising released a bunch of new features. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report this week. Finally, Google posted the top trending searches for 2022. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Semrush.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!