Google Tests Removing Estimated Number Of Search Results Again

Dec 8, 2022
Seems Google is once again testing removing the estimated number of search results under the search bar. You know, the line that says "About X results in Y seconds" Google is testing removing that again.

We reported something similar in March 2022 and before that in July 2016.

In this case, it seems to be missing when the new topics refinement bar shows up - maybe it is related?

This is what I see without the estimate count but with the new topics bar:

And now with the estimate count but without the new topics bar:

Many noticed this yesterday including Martin MacDonald and Bill Hartzer:

Some even noticed a minimalistic design, by turning off JavaScript:

Google always be testing and sometimes be bugging - I am not sure if this is a test or a bug.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

