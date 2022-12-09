Google 2022 Year In Search - Top Searches

Dec 9, 2022
It is that time of the year again when Google publishes its top searches for the year. Not going to lie, it is getting tiring, but Google does put a lot of effort into making it inspirational with the embedded video.

Here are some of those top searches by category but you can view them all and dig in more over here:

Searches

  • Wordle
  • India vs England
  • Ukraine
  • Queen Elizabeth
  • Ind vs SA

Athletes

  • Novak Djokovic
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Serena Williams
  • Manti Te'o
  • Shaun White

Movies

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Black Adam
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Batman
  • Encanto

Songs

  • Tak Ingin Usai - Keisya Levronka
  • Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
  • Glimpse of Us - Joji
  • Satru 2 - Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara
  • ミックスナッツ - Official Hige Dandism

News

  • Ukraine
  • Queen Elizabeth passing
  • Election results
  • Powerball numbers
  • Monkeypox

Passings

  • Queen Elizabeth
  • Betty White
  • Anne Heche
  • Bob Saget
  • Aaron Carter

Actors

  • Johnny Depp
  • Will Smith
  • Amber Heard
  • Chris Rock
  • Jada Pinkett Smith

People

  • Johnny Depp
  • Will Smith
  • Amber Heard
  • Vladimir Putin
  • Chris Rock

TV Shows

  • Euphoria
  • House of the Dragon
  • Moon Knight
  • The Watcher
  • Inventing Anna

You can compare this to last year, but do note that Games, Sports Teams and Foods (maybe this is recipes this year?) are not in this list this year.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests +Topic Search Bar Refinements On Desktop After Launching On Mobile
 
