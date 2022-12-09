Google 2022 Year In Search - Top Searches

It is that time of the year again when Google publishes its top searches for the year. Not going to lie, it is getting tiring, but Google does put a lot of effort into making it inspirational with the embedded video.

Here are some of those top searches by category but you can view them all and dig in more over here:

Searches

Wordle

India vs England

Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth

Ind vs SA

Athletes

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams

Manti Te'o

Shaun White

Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Adam

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Encanto

Songs

Tak Ingin Usai - Keisya Levronka

Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

Glimpse of Us - Joji

Satru 2 - Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara

ミックスナッツ - Official Hige Dandism

News

Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth passing

Election results

Powerball numbers

Monkeypox

Passings

Queen Elizabeth

Betty White

Anne Heche

Bob Saget

Aaron Carter

Actors

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith

People

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Vladimir Putin

Chris Rock

TV Shows

Euphoria

House of the Dragon

Moon Knight

The Watcher

Inventing Anna

You can compare this to last year, but do note that Games, Sports Teams and Foods (maybe this is recipes this year?) are not in this list this year.

Forum discussion at Twitter.