Google 2022 Year In Search - Top Searches

It is that time of the year again when Google publishes its top searches for the year. Not going to lie, it is getting tiring, but Google does put a lot of effort into making it inspirational with the embedded video.
Here are some of those top searches by category but you can view them all and dig in more over here:
Searches
- Wordle
- India vs England
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ind vs SA
Athletes
- Novak Djokovic
- Rafael Nadal
- Serena Williams
- Manti Te'o
- Shaun White
Movies
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black Adam
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Encanto
Songs
- Tak Ingin Usai - Keisya Levronka
- Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
- Glimpse of Us - Joji
- Satru 2 - Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara
- ミックスナッツ - Official Hige Dandism
News
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Election results
- Powerball numbers
- Monkeypox
Passings
- Queen Elizabeth
- Betty White
- Anne Heche
- Bob Saget
- Aaron Carter
Actors
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Chris Rock
- Jada Pinkett Smith
People
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Vladimir Putin
- Chris Rock
TV Shows
- Euphoria
- House of the Dragon
- Moon Knight
- The Watcher
- Inventing Anna
You can compare this to last year, but do note that Games, Sports Teams and Foods (maybe this is recipes this year?) are not in this list this year.
