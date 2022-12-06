Businesses Cannot Upload Their Logo & Photos To Their Google Business Profiles

There is a confirmed bug with Google Business Profiles where you cannot upload your logo or other photos to their business profile. Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but it seems to be impacting newly verified businesses.

I gave Google five days to fix the issue before reporting on it but it still is an issue and many businesses still cannot upload logos of photos. Mike Blumenthal posted about this on Twitter saying that there is a "new Google Business Profile image bug." He said that when attemtping to upload images from the new Search interface you get a 404. You can still upload via the Google Maps GBP interface and it will work but he said it "might still run into the rejection bug."

The issue started on November 25th but on December 1st it seemed like it was confirmed by Google.

Mike documented this more in this Google Business Help thread saying these are the issues:

1- Newly verified businesses are not allowed to upload images 2- There are various bugs in the upload software 3- There are bugs, after you upload, that says the image is rejected but if you wait long enough it will finally show 4- And then there are a number of rejections due to image size, image content, image quality etc etc etc

Corey Trojanowski posted a screenshot of Google confirming the issue and saying the team is working on it:

For context, was attempting to upload a new logo image and kept receiving a server error message. Went through Google chat support (it actually worked!) and they confirmed it's a "technical issue". No timeline on when their engineers will resolve the bug. — Corey Trojanowski (@Trojanowski_) December 1, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.