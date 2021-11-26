Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update Continued, Search Console Redesign, Crawling Bugs & Google Ads Credits

Happy Thanksgiving - we had a surprise from Google again, where the second wave of the Google November 2021 core update happened on Wednesday and Thursday - yes, the busiest time for online shopping. Prior, there was a poll that said 50% of SEOs did not notice changes from the core update. Google rolled out a new design for the Search Console interface, it is more blue. Google confirmed a bug around crawling last week that impacted crawling the AMP cache, Google said it was minimal. Google issued credits for those impacted by the Google Ads Shopping Ads CPC bug, it impacted those with Smart Bidding on. Google Search Console has a bug where it is missing two days of crawl stats data. Bing officially rolled out the Page insights feature, which has scroll to text. Google updated its documents for reviews saying a mix of positive and negative reviews are more trustworthy. Google Shopping can show $0 prices if there are monthly fees. Google’s automotive search results have sliders and scales. Google has a bug with the sort by date tool on the news tab. Google AdSense is killing off the matched content feature in March 2022. Google Ads mobile app has new performance insights, review search trends and now to create campaigns. I wanted to wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving and upcoming Happy Chanukah! And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

