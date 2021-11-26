Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Sadly, it seems like we saw some significant tremors from the Google November 2021 core update on Wednesday and Thursday of Thanksgiving - the worst possible timing for e-commerce retailers. Google also updated its help docs to say a mix of positive and negative reviews are expected for Google to trust them. Google has issued credits to advertisers impacted by the Shopping Ads CPC surge bug. Google Search Console crawl stats report had a bug where it was missing two days of data, it is now fixed. Google said links that are done for "as featured in" are normal. Google said semantic HTML is not a quality signal. Google search is doing more cool UI features for automotive searches. Google spoke about random bolding of sentences. We have a photo of the Thanksgiving Google Doodle and now the Chanukah decorations up up on Google Search.

