Bing Finally Launches Page Insights Lightbulb Search Results Feature

Nov 24, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
After several months of testing variations of what Microsoft Bing is calling "Page insights" - it is finally live. The lightbulb and page explorer snippet tool is now live for all to play with.

Here are some screenshots of what it looks like, note, it is desktop only and does not work on all search results (click to enlarge):

Microsoft said "Page insights on the Microsoft Bing search results page, which provides a summarized insights from a page on your search results so you can find what youâ€™re looking for faster."

Glenn Gabe summed it up nicely in this Twitter post saying Page insights:

  • helps you verify the source is relevant
  • provides top factoids
  • lets you jump to the relevant section on the page

Yep, Bing is doing scroll to text like Google does on supported browsers.

Here is what Bing said about this - note Frederic Dubut is no longer with Bing.

