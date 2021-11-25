History of Thanksgiving Google Doodle & Logo

Today is Thanksgiving in the U.S. and I am starting my coverage a bit late and I will try to keep it a bit slow today... Here is the Google Doodle for the History of Thanksgiving Google logo for Thanksgiving Day here.

Google wrote:

The classic Thanksgiving spread depicted in today’s Doodle aims to capture why there is much to be thankful for this year. Marching to the beat—it’s all gravy for the yellow potato, yam, pumpkin pie, corn and cranberry! In the spirit of togetherness, take a moment to pass around a favorite dish and express gratitude to a loved one. It’s bound to be a fulfilling feast. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃



As the holiday season begins, take a moment to give thanks to your loved ones and all that they bring to the table 🍽 🥧🌽 🍠#GoogleDoodle→ https://t.co/fXb3rwLtUH pic.twitter.com/5JctrmkKCH — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) November 25, 2021

