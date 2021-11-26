Google: You Can Use The Same Website Theme Across Multiple Sites

Do you want to use the same design theme on multiple websites? Well, Google's John Mueller said it is fine to do that, in fact, he said many sites do share a similar or the same theme.

The question was worded "Is Code duplication affecting SEO I used my Domain "A" CSS classes to Domain "B" is there any negative effect on our website SEO?" John responded "Nope" meaning, it is fine to do this, it won't hurt you in a negative way in Google Search.

I asked for a bit more clarification and he reworded his question "Actually, I create a WordPress theme and can I use it on multiple websites?" John then responded to that saying "Lots of sites use the same themes," which implies that it is all good.

Here are those tweets:

Lots of sites use the same themes. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) November 22, 2021

Also, Google spoke about themes in the past saying that changing themes does not hurt but later said changing themes can impact rankings depending on what is changed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.