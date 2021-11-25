Google Search Console Crawl Stats Data Bug Missing Two Days Of Data

Google has another bug, this time with Google Search Console's crawl stats report. The report has a gap in the data, missing data on November 19th and November 20th. Google's John Mueller confirmed the issue and said on Twitter the team is working on a fix.

You can try to see your crawl stats report over here and see if you have the same issue.

Here are some charts I pulled to show the two days of missing data:

John Mueller said "It looks like a bug on our side (it's just a reporting issue, not related to anything else). The SC folks are working on it."

It looks like a bug on our side (it's just a reporting issue, not related to anything else). The SC folks are working on it. — ðŸ§€ John ðŸ§€ (@JohnMu) November 25, 2021

So hopefully it will be fixed soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.