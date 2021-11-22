Google Ads Mobile App Gains Performance Insights, Review Search Trends & Create Campaigns

Google has added a few new features to the Google Ads mobile app. The new features work on both the iOS and Android app and include that you can see more explanations with Performance Insights, review Search trends and create campaigns.

(1) You can now create campaigns in the mobile app. Google said "you can now create a Search campaign directly in the Google Ads mobile app with just a few taps." You can do this by clicking on the "plus" button on the bottom right of your screen, youâ€™ll be able to select your campaign type, where youâ€™d like your ads to appear and other campaign settings.

(2) Search trends has been added to the mobile app to help you keep up with consumer demand no matter where you are. If you tap on the Search trend, you will be able to see the popular searches associated with that trend. You may also see a recommendation to help ensure your account is optimized for emerging trends. To keep up with consumer demand in real-time, you can create a custom notification to alert you when new search trends are relevant to your business, Google explained.

(3) Also Google added performance insights to the mobile app where Google is adding more explanations to performance insights. You will now be able to see explanations based on changes to your bid and budget strategies, shifts in search interest, and more. You will also see performance insights for positive changes in performance, so you can better understand what worked in your campaigns and replicate it in the future.

