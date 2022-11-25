Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Updates, E-A-T For All Queries, Google Updates Documented, New Spam Policy & More

Google probably did yet another weekend search ranking algorithm update, I see a pattern here. Google’s Hyung-Jin Kim said E-A-T is used for all queries, not just YMYL. Google documented its notable search updates, they now call systems, even some of the retired ones. Google has a new spam policy for those who circumvent other spam policies. Google has a new system in place to be able to crawl from outside of the US, Google announced. Also, Gary said 60% of the internet is duplicate - 60%! Google asked for examples of discovered but currently not indexed URLs that you think should be indexed. Many SEOs still use guest posting for SEO reasons despite it being against Google’s guidelines. Google’s John Mueller was caught talking about subdomains. Google documented the supported languages for key moments SeekToAction markup. Google said the last batch of mobile-first indexing sites will be soon. Google is testing a new people also ask interface. Google changed the "more recommendations" label to more products. Bing is promoting TikTok in its search results. Google AdSense is a beta testing rewarded ad gate program. And did you know that Matt Cutts fought with Sergey Brin and Larry Page about if Google can be spammed? And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

