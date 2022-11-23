Bing Promoting TikTok In Search Results

Microsoft Bing seems to be promoting TikTok video results within the Bing search results. If you do a search for some videos, Bing might add a box on the left side by the video search results box that says "Short videos of X" with a "from TikTok" button.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this GIF on Mastodon:

When you click on the box it takes you into Bing Search video results for a query [Videos from TikTok].

I can replicate this for many video queries in Bing search, so I don't think this is a test.

I have no idea if there is some sort of paid placement for this or just a feature the Bing search engineers found to be cool.

