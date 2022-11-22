Google Wants Examples Of URLs That Should Be Indexed But Are Discovered - Currently Not Indexed

Gary Illyes is back on social, not Twitter, but on Mastodon and he asked for examples of URLs that you think should be indexed but instead give you the status Discovered, currently not indexed in Google Search Console.

Gary wrote on Mastodon "Show me your "Discovered, currently not indexed" URLs that you think should be absolutely indexed." You can reply on there, if you have an account - or if that is too confusing, maybe comment below and I'll ask Gary to look there.

Here is a screenshot of his post asking for this:

As I shift through my list, I see tons of old blog posts here that are kind of broken or just super old. I mean, it is old content and some of the images no longer work. But I wrote it, so Google must index it all. :)

