Google Key Moments SeekToAction Markup Supports 12 Languages

Google key moments is a feature where Google Search highlights the sections in a video through a chapter-like interface. Google added support SeekToAction markup for videos on your site, so that you can use the SeekToAction markup to communicate the key moments (timestamps) Google shows for videos in Google Search in 2021.

Now, Google has documented the 12 languages supported for SeekToAction structured data.

These 12 languages include:

English

Spanish

Portuguese

Italian

Chinese

French

Japanese

German

Turkish

Korean

Dutch

Russian

Google said it hopes to expand to more languages, Google wrote "We aim to extend this to more languages over time. Even in supported languagues, not all videos will have key moments identified, but we aim to improve this over time as well."

Forum discussion at Twitter.