Poll: Many SEOs Still Guest Post For SEO

Nov 23, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
A poll by Marie Haynes shows that many SEOs are still doing guest posting for SEO purposes. The poll had over 400 responses and only 44% of those who responded said they do not use guest posting for SEO reasons. 32% said they do and 12% said they do on occasion.

Here is the poll she posted on Twitter:

I am a bit surprised because in 2014, Google claimed guest posting dead for SEO reasons and has penalized many guest posting networks since. Even in 2021, Google said it has many methods to detect and not count links from guest posts, warning SEOs to nofollow those links and that those links have no value.

But yet, still so many SEOs use guest posting for SEO purposes despite it being against Google's guidelines.

