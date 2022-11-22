Google AdSense Rewarded Ad Gate Beta

Google AdSense is testing a new ad type for publishers named Rewarded Ad Gate beta program. This program is something Google has in AdMob and basically lets you serve some of your more "loyal" visitors with longer-form ads, even playable ads.

This was posted by a publisher in the WebmasterWorld forums and I really cannot find anything out about this specific to AdSense, but there are Google Admob versions.

As described by the publisher in the forums, "The Rewarded Ad Gate beta program will give you an opportunity to monetize your most engaged users. If a user frequently visits your site, you'll have a way to collect additional ad revenue."

Here is how it works:

The Rewarded Ad Gate will be displayed to a visitor on their fifth page view of each month

If the visitor chooses to view a short ad, a video or image ad will play for 30 seconds or less

A "Thank you" message will appear after the ad is complete and the visitor will gain access to your site

If the user chooses not to view a short ad, they won't be able to access the site until their page views reset the following month or they choose to view the ad

This is the Admob illustration of this in action from here:

So would any of you want to click on an ad and have to interact with that ad for 30 seconds to make me more money? :)

