Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2022

Nov 25, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone - we got some search news for you. Google is testing a new people also ask interface. Google Business Profiles suggested service areas is live. Did you know former Google spam boss, Matt Cutts, fought to prove Google Search can be spammed, and more recently, he also worked for Twitter on the lawsuit against Elon Musk. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - hope you like it.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: 60% Of The Internet Is Duplicate
    And you think you have a duplicate content problem on your site? Google said, "60% of the internet is duplicate." Gary Illyes posted this slide at the Google Search Central Live in Singapore the other day.
  • Google Business Profiles Now Offering Suggested Services Areas
    When you create a Google Business Profile and now go into creating service areas, Google may now offer you a list of suggested service areas in your region. Just be careful because these suggested service areas are based on your current location, not the location of the business.
  • Google Tests New People Also Ask User Interface
    Google is testing a new design, layout, and user experience for the people also ask box in the Google Search results. This interface has results side by side and stacked on top and then when you click on a result, it loads the answer in a shaded box.
  • Matt Cutts Fought With Sergey Brin & Larry Page On That Google Search Can Be Spammed
    Some of you may know that in the early days of Google, Google's co-founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page would say Google Search was immune to search spam. Matt Cutts, the former Google search spam lead, said recently on Reddit that he actually had to fight with the co-founders to prove that Google was indeed spammable.
  • Gary Illyes Eating Japanese Dishes
    Just because some of us cannot get enough of Gary Illyes (of Google)'s smile - here he is smiling while eating some Japanese dishes, specifically tsukemen, soba, and tonkatsu.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Updates, E-A-T For All Queries, Google Updates Documented, New Spam Policy & More
    Google probably did yet another weekend search ranking algorithm update, I see a pattern here. Google's Hyung-Jin Kim said E-A-T is used for all queries, not just YMYL. Google documented its notable search updates, they now call systems...
  • GoogleBot Can Now Crawl From Outside The US - Not Fully
    Gary Illyes from Google announced at the Google Search Central Live in Singapore yesterday that Googlebot, Google, can now crawl from outside of the US. He said, according to reports, that the system to handle this is currently live but may not be used in all cases or it may not be used at all for your site.

