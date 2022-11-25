Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone - we got some search news for you. Google is testing a new people also ask interface. Google Business Profiles suggested service areas is live. Did you know former Google spam boss, Matt Cutts, fought to prove Google Search can be spammed, and more recently, he also worked for Twitter on the lawsuit against Elon Musk. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - hope you like it.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: 60% Of The Internet Is Duplicate
And you think you have a duplicate content problem on your site? Google said, "60% of the internet is duplicate." Gary Illyes posted this slide at the Google Search Central Live in Singapore the other day.
- Google Business Profiles Now Offering Suggested Services Areas
When you create a Google Business Profile and now go into creating service areas, Google may now offer you a list of suggested service areas in your region. Just be careful because these suggested service areas are based on your current location, not the location of the business.
- Google Tests New People Also Ask User Interface
Google is testing a new design, layout, and user experience for the people also ask box in the Google Search results. This interface has results side by side and stacked on top and then when you click on a result, it loads the answer in a shaded box.
- Matt Cutts Fought With Sergey Brin & Larry Page On That Google Search Can Be Spammed
Some of you may know that in the early days of Google, Google's co-founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page would say Google Search was immune to search spam. Matt Cutts, the former Google search spam lead, said recently on Reddit that he actually had to fight with the co-founders to prove that Google was indeed spammable.
- Gary Illyes Eating Japanese Dishes
Just because some of us cannot get enough of Gary Illyes (of Google)'s smile - here he is smiling while eating some Japanese dishes, specifically tsukemen, soba, and tonkatsu.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Updates, E-A-T For All Queries, Google Updates Documented, New Spam Policy & More
Google probably did yet another weekend search ranking algorithm update, I see a pattern here. Google's Hyung-Jin Kim said E-A-T is used for all queries, not just YMYL. Google documented its notable search updates, they now call systems...
- GoogleBot Can Now Crawl From Outside The US - Not Fully
Gary Illyes from Google announced at the Google Search Central Live in Singapore yesterday that Googlebot, Google, can now crawl from outside of the US. He said, according to reports, that the system to handle this is currently live but may not be used in all cases or it may not be used at all for your site.
Other Great Search Threads:
- How good is your memory?, Marat Gaziev on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Link juice: Is it the new snake oil of Google SEO?
- Google is testing new Rewarded Ad Gate beta program for publishers
- Use this SEO forecasting template to gain insights for 2023
- NPS for agencies: How to capture client and employee satisfaction
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 6 Ways Marketers Can Leverage Data During a Recession, 3Q/DEPT
- GA4 Reporting: How to surface insights from the new Analytics, Builtvisible
Industry & Business
- Google Has a Secret Project That Is Using AI to Write and Fix Code, Business Insider
- Google has avoided mass layoffs, but employees worry they're coming, CNBC
- Yandex seeks Putin approval for restructuring plan, Financial Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Report: More B2B Marketers Now Reaping the Benefits of Content Marketing, KoMarketing
- SEO Without Link Building: 10 Ways to Rank Without Backlinks, Erik Emanuelli
- Survey Of 755 Link Builders Shows What Works In 2022, Authority Hacker
- What will change in SEO and Link Building in the coming years? A view from Poland, Majestic
- How to Use HARO (And Alternatives) to Get Killer Backlinks, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- How to Get Your Google Business Profile Holiday-ready, BrightLocal
- Across New York, a Fleet of Google Street View Vehicles Are Tracking an Array of Key Pollutants, Inside Climate News
Mobile & Voice
- How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone, Newsd
- How to Correct Siri's Pronunciation of Names, MacRumors
SEO
- Google's duplicate detection algorithm is broken, ZipTie
- How To Fix “Blocked due to other 4xx issue” in Google Search Console, Onely
- Puppeteer on The Edge: SEO Use Cases with Cloudflare’s New Rendering API (beta), iPullRank
- The Leading Characteristics of Review Writers, Review Readers, and Successful Owner Responses, Moz
- What, How, and Why for Review Schema, seoClarity
- How to Fix Orphan Pages for SEO, Practical Ecommerce
- SEO Podcast #9: How To Build Your SEO Network, Be Consistent & More SEO Life Hacks With Anatolii Ulitovskyi, SEOSLY
- 3 Important Google Updates to Understand — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- 24 Pay Per Click (PPC) Tools Used by Experts, Measure Minds Group
- 5 Ways to Make the Best of the Five Latest Google Ads Features, PPC Hero
- Advertisers binge on online video, Financial Times
- Google Performance Max: What Marketers Need to Know, Social Media Examiner
- How to Use Google Ads for Tree Service Leads?, PPC Expo
Search Features
- How to use Google Fact Check Explorer to verify news online, Android Police
Other Search
- Thanksgiving 2022, Google
Feedback:
