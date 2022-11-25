Google: 60% Of The Internet Is Duplicate

And you think you have a duplicate content problem on your site? Google said, "60% of the internet is duplicate." Gary Illyes from Google posted this slide at the Google Search Central Live in Singapore the other day.

The slide was taken from a tweet from Kenichi Suzuki who was at the event, here it is:

I do wonder how Google defines "duplicate"? I mean is that 100% exact matches of the content, HTML, near matches, similar topics, etc?

Google has a lot of choices of what it can rank these days for almost any query (minus the 15%) - and this 60% figure really shows how much choice Google has. So that means you need to produce something way more unique and useful than most of what is out on the internet.

