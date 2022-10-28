Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Hits Hard, Query Data Analytics Bug Fixed, Google Ads API, PMax Updates & Earnings Reports

This week, we covered how the day after Google announced the Google October 2022 spam update was done, only then did we see some really massive changes. Google fixed a month-long bug with Google Analytics 3, where the Search Console query data was missing. Google Analytics 4 added a bunch of new features and more details about the deadlines. Google Search Console fixed another bug with mislabeled rich results errors. Google fixed a favicon bug in Google Search. The old page speed algorithms are no longer in use at Google Search. Google said the Site name is at the domain level but Favicons are at both the domain and subdomain levels. Google said there is no documented length for the Site name. Google said you'd be lucky if you ended up in the same place in Google Search after URL changes. Google may be showing fewer FAQs and other rich results in search, while also possibly showing fewer local panels. Google Business Profiles full menu feature in web search seems fully live. Google is testing an “explore” in the more visual products section. Bing is testing a full-size search bar in the bottom right section of the search results page. A new zero click study by Semrush puts the figure more at 25% as opposed to 65%. Google Ads released version 12.0 of the API. Google Ads added Performance Max features for the holidays. Google and Microsoft both reported earnings, that disappointed Wall Street. Google spoke about doing SEO for its own SEO documentation, it was pretty funny. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!