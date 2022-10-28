Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Hits Hard, Query Data Analytics Bug Fixed, Google Ads API, PMax Updates & Earnings Reports

This week, we covered how the day after Google announced the Google October 2022 spam update was done, only then did we see some really massive changes. Google fixed a month-long bug with Google Analytics 3, where the Search Console query data was missing. Google Analytics 4 added a bunch of new features and more details about the deadlines. Google Search Console fixed another bug with mislabeled rich results errors. Google fixed a favicon bug in Google Search. The old page speed algorithms are no longer in use at Google Search. Google said the Site name is at the domain level but Favicons are at both the domain and subdomain levels. Google said there is no documented length for the Site name. Google said you'd be lucky if you ended up in the same place in Google Search after URL changes. Google may be showing fewer FAQs and other rich results in search, while also possibly showing fewer local panels. Google Business Profiles full menu feature in web search seems fully live. Google is testing an “explore” in the more visual products section. Bing is testing a full-size search bar in the bottom right section of the search results page. A new zero click study by Semrush puts the figure more at 25% as opposed to 65%. Google Ads released version 12.0 of the API. Google Ads added Performance Max features for the holidays. Google and Microsoft both reported earnings, that disappointed Wall Street. Google spoke about doing SEO for its own SEO documentation, it was pretty funny. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 22, A Day After The Spam Update Finished.
- Fixed: Query Data Returns To Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Adds New Reporting & Features
- Google Search Console Bug Mislabeled Many Rich Results Issues As Errors When They Were Warnings
- Google Fixes Favicon Display Bug In Google Search
- Old Google Page Speed Algorithms Are No Longer Used
- Google Site Name At Domain Level But Favicons At Domain and Subdomain Levels
- Google Search Has No Documented Limit For Length Of Site Name
- Google: You'd Be Lucky To End Up In The Same Place After Changing URLs
- Is Google Showing Fewer FAQ Rich Results & Other Rich Results?
- Google Local Pack In Web Search Showing Up Less Often?
- New Google Business Profile Web Search Menu Now Rolling Out
- Google Testing Explore More Visual Products Section
- Bing Full Size Search Box In Bottom Right Of Search Results
- New Zero Click Google Study Puts Zero Clicks At 25%, Not 65%
- Google Ads API Version 12.0 Now Available
- Google Ads Performance Max Adds Performance Planner, Scheduled Asset Groups & More
- Google Ads Revenue Up Only 4.2% & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 16%
- Google: Doing SEO For The Google SEO Search Documentation
