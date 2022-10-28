Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Analytics 4 added a bunch of features you may want to dial into. Google Ads Performance Max also added a bunch of features for the holiday season. Google said the old page speed algorithms are no longer used. Google said you would be lucky to rank in the same place after changing URLs. Google also said human written content doesn't make the content useful. And I posted my weekly video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Five spooky filters to try this Halloween, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.