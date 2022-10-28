Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Analytics 4 added a bunch of features you may want to dial into. Google Ads Performance Max also added a bunch of features for the holiday season. Google said the old page speed algorithms are no longer used. Google said you would be lucky to rank in the same place after changing URLs. Google also said human written content doesn't make the content useful. And I posted my weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Old Google Page Speed Algorithms Are No Longer Used
Google's John Mueller confirmed this morning that Google no longer uses the old Google page speed algorithms from 2010 or 2018. Instead, he said, Google only uses the page experience update, looking at the core web vital metrics.
- Google Ads Performance Max Adds Performance Planner, Scheduled Asset Groups & More
Google Ads has added several updates to Performance Max campaigns. The updates include support in performance planner, scheduled asset groups with automated rules, first-party data segmentation, and up to 15 headlines from only 5 headlines.
- Google Analytics 4 Adds New Reporting & Features
Google announced new features and reporting for Google Analytics 4 including behavioral modeling in real-time reporting, custom channel reporting for data-driven attribution, and integration with Campaign Manager 360. Plus, Google also changes to the Setup Assistant and pushed back the Universal Analytics 360 properties' sunset date from October 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024.
- Google: You'd Be Lucky To End Up In The Same Place After Changing URLs
Google for years has recommended against SEOs changing URLs for the purpose of adding keywords to the URL. If you can keep the same URLs and change other things, that is your best bet. The other day, Google's John Mueller not only doubled-down on that recommendation but added that you'd be lucky to end up in the same place after changing URLs.
- Google: Human Written Content Doesn't Necessarily Make The Content Useful Or Helpful
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that just because a piece of content is written by a human, it does not make that content necessarily helpful and good content. Having a human write content won't guarantee the content ranks well in Google Search.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Hits Hard, Query Data Analytics Bug Fixed, Google Ads API, PMax Updates & Earnings Reports
This week, we covered how the day after Google announced the Google October 2022 spam update was done, only then did we see some really massive changes. Google fixed a month-long bug with Google Analytics 3...
- Locker Room At Google Poland
Here is a photo of a locker room at the Google Poland office. I think this is part of the yoga and relaxation space at the office. I spotted this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Heads-up if you focus on e-commerce: Although publishers can add pros & cons structured data for editorial reviews, @henshaw explains why "product highlights" could yield new rich snippets in the future based on a recent addit, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- If your subdomains are spammy, then it's not the links that are the problem., John Mueller on Twitter
- Thank you for asking, it seems there's still a bit of misinformation and confusion about the. No, the text to code ratio doesn't matter for SEO., John Mueller on Twitter
- The cache is a separate part of the pipeline and depending when it takes the doc content, it might or might not have the WRS output and as the window origin is diff, Martin Splitt on Twitter
