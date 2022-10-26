Bing Full Size Search Box In Bottom Right Of Search Results

Microsoft Bing is showing the search box in the bottom right corner, when you scroll down the search results page and your browser window is wide enough to fit it. Otherwise, Bing will show a floating magnifying glass to click on and activate your search box.

I initially thought this was a bug when Khushal Bherwani reported this to me on Twitter but I am able to replicate this as well.

Here is the normal search box at the top left, after you conduct a search at Bing (click to enlarge):

Here is the magnifying glass floating at the bottom right corner as you scroll through the Bing results (click to enlarge):

Here is the full size search box floating at the bottom right corner when you expand your browser window (click to enlarge):

Khushal shared a video cast of this:

🆕 Bing test "Search Bar: at right side of serp.



↗️ its new test by #bing - cc - @rustybrick



↗️ Interesting.



📽️ Here screen recorder for ref -



🧵 pic.twitter.com/6Sxg7xV8Vo — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 25, 2022

I initially thought this was a bug because it is so out of place but I guess why not test it?

