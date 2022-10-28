Google: Human Written Content Doesn't Necessarily Make The Content Useful Or Helpful

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that just because a piece of content is written by a human, it does not make that content necessarily helpful and good content. Having a human write content won't guarantee the content ranks well in Google Search.

John said, "Just because something is human-written doesn't make it helpful & good content." Instead, John suggested that you "focus on making things awesome, unique, compelling, that people recommend to friends - not just something that's technically ok."

Here are those tweets:

Just because something is human-written doesn't make it helpful & good content. I'd really focus on making things awesome, unique, compelling, that people recommend to friends - not just something that's technically ok. — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 23, 2022

So can you have machines write your content? Well, John did not directly say yes or no:

Unfortunately & luckily, there's no short-cut to creating something awesome. — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 24, 2022

How does one define helpful or good content?

