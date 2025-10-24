This week, surprise - surprise, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility. OpenAI launched its web browser, ChatGPT Atlas - it uses Google. Google Search Console performance reports are stuck again. Google said links, site moves and technical SEO do not help with quality issues. Google did not give more core updates more often, despite what they said a year ago. Google Ads celebrated its 25th birthday. Google AI Mode updated for fantasy sports. ChatGPT updated GPT-5 Instant for signed-out users. Google Search added price tracking graph for each trailer. Google Business Profiles performance report is missing call data. Google Ads for AI Max added a sources column in the search terms report. Google Ads will delete accounts without campaigns after 6 months. Google Local Search Ads in Google Maps supports sitelinks. Google AdSense has a new confirmed click status breakdown in reports. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

