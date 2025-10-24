Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Fluid Tech

I believe generally when you search Bing and get a Copilot answer at the top, Bing will just immediately show you the answer. Now, Microsoft is testing an animated response where Bing writes out the answer like a chatbot.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of video examples on X - I was able to replicate it myself, here is my video as a GIF:

Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response

Here are his videos:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile With Get Google QR Code Button

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles With Updated Related To Your Search Box

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Local Hotel Listings With Track Price Changes By Email

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

Oct 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Business Profile With Get Google QR Code Button
Next Story: Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.