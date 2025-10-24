I believe generally when you search Bing and get a Copilot answer at the top, Bing will just immediately show you the answer. Now, Microsoft is testing an animated response where Bing writes out the answer like a chatbot.
This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of video examples on X - I was able to replicate it myself, here is my video as a GIF:
Here are his videos:
It looks like Bing has updated its design to present Copilot answers in a new way. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/G2KyoEjaLn— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 8, 2025
