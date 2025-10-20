Google now supports Sitelinks for local search ads in the Google Maps interface. They show in the form of a carousel, under a sponsored ad listing in the Google Maps interface.

This was first spotted by Anthony Higman and later confirmed by the Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin on X. Ginny wrote, "We've recently fully launched the ability to show sitelinks in search ads on Maps to take people to specific pages on your site." "These ads can serve from Search and PMax campaigns," she added.

Here is a screenshot showing the sitelinks carousel under the "Denlea & Carton" ad on the left side of the Google Maps interface:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Ginny added, "You need at least 2 sitelinks (for desktop), and at least 2 sitelinks (for mobile) for the sitelinks to appear in the ad. You can add sitelinks at the account, campaign, asset group, or ad group level."

Here is Anthony's screenshot:

New Promoted Pin/Map Ads With Scrollable Light Blue Site Links.



Video In Comments. #PPCchat pic.twitter.com/DWECX4Cgw6 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 15, 2025

Here is Ginny's response:

We've recently fully launched the ability to show sitelinks in search ads on Maps to take people to specific pages on your site. These ads can serve from Search and PMax campaigns. More on Local Ads on Maps here: https://t.co/mrE7ft8ORS.



You need at least 2 sitelinks (for… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 17, 2025

But it seems to be fully live now.

