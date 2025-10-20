Google Local Search Ads In Google Maps Now Supports Sitelinks

Oct 20, 2025
Google Ads

Google Maps

Google now supports Sitelinks for local search ads in the Google Maps interface. They show in the form of a carousel, under a sponsored ad listing in the Google Maps interface.

This was first spotted by Anthony Higman and later confirmed by the Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin on X. Ginny wrote, "We've recently fully launched the ability to show sitelinks in search ads on Maps to take people to specific pages on your site." "These ads can serve from Search and PMax campaigns," she added.

Here is a screenshot showing the sitelinks carousel under the "Denlea & Carton" ad on the left side of the Google Maps interface:

Carousel Google Ads Maps

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Carousel Google Ads Maps

Ginny added, "You need at least 2 sitelinks (for desktop), and at least 2 sitelinks (for mobile) for the sitelinks to appear in the ad. You can add sitelinks at the account, campaign, asset group, or ad group level."

Here is Anthony's screenshot:

Here is Ginny's response:

But it seems to be fully live now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

