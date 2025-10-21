Google added a new "sources" column to the AI Max search term report. This helps you understand where your traffic was matched from in AI Max searches.

This was reported by Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn who wrote, "This update quietly rolled out but it's an important one for understanding how your traffic is actually being matched to your AI Max Searches."

Here is the screenshot with all his branding:

He added what you can do with this "Source" information, he said:

Landing pages & URL inclusions: Check if these terms align with your page content. If not, your URL coverage might be too broad. Or you could work more on your on-page content with better keywords for Google to understand what you sell.

AI Max expanded matches: These are algorithmic matches. Evaluate their ROAS / CPA compared to your usual keyword match types searches. Evaluate over time.

