Google Ads AI Max Adds Sources Column in Search Term Report

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Ai Max

Google added a new "sources" column to the AI Max search term report. This helps you understand where your traffic was matched from in AI Max searches.

This was reported by Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn who wrote, "This update quietly rolled out but it's an important one for understanding how your traffic is actually being matched to your AI Max Searches."

Here is the screenshot with all his branding:

Google Ai Max Sources Column

He added what you can do with this "Source" information, he said:

  • Landing pages & URL inclusions: Check if these terms align with your page content. If not, your URL coverage might be too broad. Or you could work more on your on-page content with better keywords for Google to understand what you sell.
  • AI Max expanded matches: These are algorithmic matches. Evaluate their ROAS / CPA compared to your usual keyword match types searches. Evaluate over time.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads To Delete Accounts Without Campaigns After 6 Months

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Max Adds Sources Column in Search Term Report

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode What To Know Section: AI Product Summary

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Experiments With Settings New Customer Value

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2025

Oct 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Text Guidelines Now Rolling Out?

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode What To Know Section: AI Product Summary
Next Story: Google Ads To Delete Accounts Without Campaigns After 6 Months

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.