Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed testing AI-generated snippets but the missing AI label is a bug. Bing is testing an animated Copilot response. Google Business Profiles tests a Get Google QR code button. Google Business Profiles also tests related to your search section. Google local listings for hotels has track price changes by email. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Video: Google Search Volatility, ChatGPT Atlas Browser, Google Ads Turns 25 & More News
This week, surprise - surprise, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility. OpenAI launched its web browser, ChatGPT Atlas - it uses Google. Google Search Console performance reports are stuck...
Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug
We covered Google testing using AI to generate snippet summaries and snippet descriptions, but all of those had a Gemini logo next to them, as to label them AI-generated. Now, Google was caught not showing the AI-label on these AI-generated descriptions in the search results.
Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response
I believe generally when you search Bing and get a Copilot answer at the top, Bing will just immediately show you the answer. Now, Microsoft is testing an animated response where Bing writes out the answer like a chatbot.
Google Business Profiles With Updated Related To Your Search Box
We've seen at least two variations of Google local and Business Profiles showing related to your search boxes, but this new one looks a bit more tidy than the Q&A carousel and Google Posts carousel version.
Google Local Hotel Listings With Track Price Changes By Email
Google is testing showing the option ot track price changes for hotel results by email. We saw Google announce a similar feature back in March but now it is showing in the local hotel pack results in core search.
Google Business Profile With Get Google QR Code Button
Google is testing showing a "Get Google QR" code button when you search for your business in Google Search. This button is with the Edit Profile, reviews, photos, posts, performance, and other buttons you see to manage your Google Business Profile.
Google Office With Ted Lasso Cut Out
There is a full size cardboard cut out of Ted Lasso at the Google office. This one is at the Google office in Austin, Texas. I spotted this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Very strange that the 'manage this brand profile' link sometimes shows on merchant knowledge panels, and you can see a preview of the attached email address that manages the business. The strange bit is that this business is not a, SERP Alert on X
- Google has introduced a new feature allowing users to customize both their display name and profile image when posting reviews on Google Maps and Google Search, Hiroko Imai on LinkedIn
- Please, please don't use `font-display: swap` with icon fonts. I mean, as a rule, don't use icon fonts — SVGs are so much better — but if you must, then don't use `swap`. It doesn't make sense to see random fallback letters for icons., Barry Pollard on Bluesky
- Yesterday we launched ChatGPT Atlas, our new web browser. In Atlas, ChatGPT agent can get things done for you. We’re excited to see how this feature makes work and day-to-day life more efficient and effective for people. ChatGPT agent i, DANE on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Jack Hepp talks about getting fired from his first PPC job
- ChatGPT Atlas browser could drain ad budgets by mimicking human clicks
- Google Ads turns 25: A look back at the biggest changes and advances in search
- Black hat GEO is real – Here’s why you should pay attention
- ChatGPT, LLM referrals convert worse than Google Search: Study
- Why Google Search Console impressions fell (and why that’s good)
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Adobe Discussed $3 Billion Acquisition of AI Video Startup Synthesia, The Information
- AI companies steal traffic then hit trust by getting answers wrong, Press Gazette
- Copilot is getting more personality with a ‘real talk’ mode and group chats, The Verge
- Human-centered AI, Microsoft Copilot Blog
- Meet Mico, Microsoft’s AI version of Clippy, The Verge
- Gemini redesign moves model switcher into the prompt bar, 9to5Google
Analytics
- When a New Browser Launches: What I See in Google Analytics for ChatGPT’s Atlas, KP Playbook
- Apple threatens to turn off App Tracking Transparency in Europe, 9to5Mac
- Looker Studio Adds New Google Ads Metrics for Reporting, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Ads to Looker Studio via Google Sheets Connector, PPC News Feed
Industry & Business
- Google and Anthropic announce cloud deal worth tens of billions, CNBC
- Google's search empire under fire, CNBC
- OpenAI acquires Software Applications Incorporated, maker of Sky, OpenAI
- Yelp Advances Tying Claim in Google Search Antitrust Lawsuit, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Strategy Refinement Gets Top Billing for Wins, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 46 Weird And Unexpected Things Spotted On Google Maps, Bored Panda
- New updates and more access to Google Earth AI, Google Blog
- Google Maps and Apple Maps aren't your only options when you're driving — here’s the 6 best alternatives, Tom's Guide
SEO
- Branding-Driven B2B Keyword Research: Journey & SoS, David Carrasco Pamies
- SEO Bloggers Just Make Up Nonsense – Don’t Believe Any Of It, SEO Theory
PPC
- 3 Ways SMBs Are Using AI for Advertising, According to Google, Inc
- Automatic Shipping Updates Appear Outside US, PPC News Feed
- Key Takeaways on AI Max from the Experts: Navigating the New Frontier of Paid Search, ZATO Marketing
Search Features
- Alibaba prices AI glasses at $660 and launches ChatGPT rival, CNBC
- Amazon's new AI shopping tool tells you why you should buy a recommended product, TechCrunch
- Google's New BlockRank Democratizes Advanced Semantic Search, Search Engine Journal
- OpenAI teases ChatGPT Atlas tabs, profiles, ad blocker, and other fixes for its new AI-powered browser, The Verge
- Project sharing is available to all ChatGPT users, ChatGPT Release Notes
- We let OpenAI’s “Agent Mode” surf the web for us—here’s what happened, Ars Technica
Feedback:
