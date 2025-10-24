Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed testing AI-generated snippets but the missing AI label is a bug. Bing is testing an animated Copilot response. Google Business Profiles tests a Get Google QR code button. Google Business Profiles also tests related to your search section. Google local listings for hotels has track price changes by email. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

