Google is testing showing a "Get Google QR" code button when you search for your business in Google Search. This button is with the Edit Profile, reviews, photos, posts, performance, and other buttons you see to manage your Google Business Profile.

Google has pushed QR codes for reviews in many different locations in the Google Business Profile area but I don't think I've seen it in this list of options before.

This was spotted by Robin on X who shared this screenshot:

It seems weird, but I guess Google wants to see its effectiveness?

Forum discussion at X.