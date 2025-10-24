Google Business Profiles With Updated Related To Your Search Box

We've seen at least two variations of Google local and Business Profiles showing related to your search boxes, but this new one looks a bit more tidy than the Q&A carousel and Google Posts carousel version.

This new one was spotted by JS Girard at the Local Search Forum who wrote, ""Related to your search" has been reported for GBPs on mobile maps before with Q&A and with posts, but I don't remember seeing it reported for reviews before? It shows up in French too with the label "en lien avec votre recherche" and (most interestingly imo) a different review!"

Here is his screenshot:

Have you seen this version before? I mean, these can be useful and helpful for searchers.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

