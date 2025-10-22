Google AdSense added a new breakdown option named Confirmed Click status breakdown. This breakdown is available on all your reports under the "Breakdowns" dropdown selector at the top left.

Here is a screenshot of this option, it is labeled "New."

Confirmed Click is applied when a Google Ads system determines that the ads on your site are generating unintended clicks. You can use this breakdown to understand if a site or ads are creating unintended clicks because of where you’ve placed ads on your site.

Confirmed Click is a Google Ads product feature that adds a confirmation to ad placements that may be generating accidental clicks. When a user clicks an ad with Confirmed Click, the user will be asked to confirm their intent to visit the advertiser page by clicking a button associated to an action, such as "Visit site."

Applied: Confirmed Click is on and impacting your ads

Not applied: Confirmed Click is not on or impacting your ads

This breakdown is only available for reports starting on or after June 27, 2025.

I spotted this via Bruno Ramos Lara on X who also posted about it on his Spanish blog.

Here is the help document on this new breakdown option.

