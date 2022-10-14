Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Webmaster Guideline Now Search Essentials, Unconfirmed Google Ranking Update, Product Reviews Transparency & More

This week, Google pushed out a revamped Google Webmaster Guidelines and renamed it the Google Search Essentials. Google also seemed to release an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google told us that the product reviews update primarily works on a page-level basis but not always. Google added three examples of what types of pages are product reviews. Google also said structured data may help Google understand what content is product reviews related. Google has a new error in the Google News Publisher Center. I posted an example of a featured snippet call-out. Google now supports image credits on image metadata. Google does not shuffle the search results after they are loaded. Microsoft said now half of BingBot crawls are over the new user's agent. Google released a bunch of older reviews for local businesses this week. Google Business Profiles now lets you edit your ticket procures. Google’s local panel is testing “hear about this place” in some regions. Google AdSense now supports personalization with first-party cookies and added new blocking controls. Google Data Studio was also renamed, this one was renamed to Looker Studio. I am once again going to be offline Monday and Tuesday, it is the last of the set of Jewish holidays. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

