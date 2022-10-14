Google Local Panel "Hear About This Place" Feature In Some Regions

Oct 14, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google seems to have launched or is testing a feature to have Google Search read details about a local business listing. This might be in only some regions, as I cannot replicate this in New York but I received a few reports from India about this feature.

In the local panel, some listings have this button that says "Hear about this place" with a speaker icon. You click on it, and it reads the business name and the business category for that business.

Here is a screenshot Khushal Bherwani shared with me on Twitter - click to enlarge the image:

Here is a video of it in action From Anuj Thaker:

Here are more screenshots from Khushal:

This reminds me of the hear this out load feature Google has for some featured snippets.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

