Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The 20-year-old Google Webmaster Guidelines got a major revamp and also has been renamed Google Search Essentials. Google about this result now shows the remove result button. Google said pinging Google with XML sitemaps helps improve the speed of new content getting indexed. Google said that just because getting top rankings is hard, it doesn't mean SEO is dead. Google is testing a "hear about this place" button for local results. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

