Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The 20-year-old Google Webmaster Guidelines got a major revamp and also has been renamed Google Search Essentials. Google about this result now shows the remove result button. Google said pinging Google with XML sitemaps helps improve the speed of new content getting indexed. Google said that just because getting top rankings is hard, it doesn't mean SEO is dead. Google is testing a "hear about this place" button for local results. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Webmaster Guidelines Is Now Google Search Essentials With Lots Of Changes
Google has replaced the Google Webmaster Guidelines with the Google Search Essentials. The name change is Google's ongoing efforts to remove the term "webmaster" so that these tools and documentation do not narrow the focus to just "webmasters," but expands it to publishers, site owners, developers, creators, and so on.
- Google: Pinging Sitemaps Help Get New Content Indexed More Quickly
Google's John Mueller said that pinging Google that your sitemap file has been updated can help Google index your new content quickly. He said it is simply Google practice to ping Google with when your sitemap file is updated.
- Google About This Result Gains Remove Result Button
Google announced at the Search On event that it would be adding a remove result feature in the about this result overlay in Google Search. Well, now it is there for all to click on and use, if they want...
- Just Because Ranking Top In Google Is Hard, It Doesn't Mean You Can't Succeed
We all know that ranking well for competitive terms in Google Search is not as easy, or even a fraction as easy, as it was two decades ago. This is because of many variables including but not limited to Google's algorithms getting better and there being a lot more competition.
- Google Local Panel "Hear About This Place" Feature In Some Regions
Google seems to have launched or is testing a feature to have Google Search read details about a local business listing. This might be in only some regions, as I cannot replicate this in New York but I received a few reports from India about this feature.
- Google Birthday Waffles
Here is a photo from an event Google had back on its birthday a couple of weeks ago. Does it look like someone made a lot of waffles to celebrate?
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Webmaster Guideline Now Search Essentials, Unconfirmed Google Ranking Update, Product Reviews Transparency & More
This week, Google pushed out a revamped Google Webmaster Guidelines and renamed it the Google Search Essentials. Google also seemed to release an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google told us that the product reviews...
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's still happening on a *daily* basis. If Google actually wanted to stop this behaviour it would take a single policy change. Considering simply moving the agency out of PPC space, Mark Williams-Cook on Twitter
- Cross-language queries are always hard., John Mueller on Twitter
- It’s one of the most frustrating things in technical SEO… You set up a canonical tag... But Google chooses something else. Here are 5 reasons why it might happen., Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
- Yeah, there's no hreflang for sub-country level (other than languages). There's no specific markup to flag something as being specific to a city, region, or state - so making it clear t, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Revenue optimization: 3 ways to get your advertising efforts right
- Google replaces its Webmaster Guidelines with Google Search Essentials
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Back in business: Search Central Live events, Google Search Central Blog
- Botify and Semrush Partner to Provide Powerful Insights for Enterprise Brands, Botify
- EU antitrust regulators preparing charges against Google over adtech -sources, Reuters
- Google Escape From Location-Search Patents Overturned on Appeal, Bloomberg
- Google leases Adani data centre in Noida, India, Capacity Media
- Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies, CNBC
- SEO Salaries: The shocking truth (inc SEO salary checker), Mark A Preston
Links & Content Marketing
- Foundry 360 Finds ‘Purrfect’ Content Mix With Award-Winning Business Model, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google finishes iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets rollout w/ Maps, 9to5Google
- Microsoft’s AR glasses aren’t cutting it with US soldiers, says leaked report, The Verge
SEO
- How Financial Institutions Can Drive Organic Growth for YMYL Queries, iPullRank
- September 2022 Rich Results Weather Report Update, Schema App
- Using and Optimizing Images: Search and Social Optimization Cheat Sheets, Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
PPC
- How Microsoft will power Netflix's new ad-supported tier, Microsoft Advertising
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.