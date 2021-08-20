Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Pages Dropping In & Out, Big Publishers Benefit & Author URLs and Rankings

This week, we had not just one, but two different unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates - one on Saturday and one on Wednesday. Google said the link spam update that was suppose to be done rolling out about two weeks ago, is still rolling out. Google made a change to the title link it shows for snippets, it now pulls more from headers. There was a bug with images not being displayed in top stories this week for a while. Google told us what we can do to make sure we are on the right track to a core update recovery. Danny Sullivan from Google confirmed again that personalization in search is extremely light and a rare ranking signal. Search Console has a new filter in the performance report for cross language results. Google replaced the feedback link with a report link for the knowledge panels. Google is looking to make knowledge panel edits better. Google opened the indexing bug report tool to more signed in users. Google is looking for bad Googlebot behavior. Google said it does retry old redirects for years. Google Ads has a new label that said “paid for by” for political ads. Google local labels some reviews as from the web and independent sites. A pol shows that most SEO projects do not lead to successful outcomes for clients. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

