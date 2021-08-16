Google Looking To Improve Knowledge Panel Edit Requests

Aug 16, 2021
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that the search company is "working on improving our responses" to making edits to some of the data shown in knowledge panels. The issue here is with some professors having a title professor but others gaining a subtitle, like law professor, and if that is correct or not.

Here is the issue as documented by Lisa L. Ouellette:

Danny Sullivan explained that Google automates this process "based on references we see across the web." But Danny said you can verify the profile and/or make edits or report the issue. The issue with that is, Google doesn't allow for all types of edits as Lisa said:

Here is where Danny Sullivan said Google is "working on improving our responses in such cases, to give better guidance."

So I guess we will see over time how Google improves the editing of knowledge panels.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

