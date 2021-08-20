Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Danny Sullivan said again that personalization is used in a super light way in search, in fact, it is rarely used he said. Google is testing "suggested channels" in Google Search. Google Search Console has a new filter for the performance report, specifically cross-language results. Google won't be separating out discover, top stories, etc for blocking indexing. And a poll shows that too many SEO projects don't lead to successful outcomes in the client's eyes. Plus I posted the Friday recap video - have a great, safe and fun weekend!

