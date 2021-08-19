Google Replaces Knowledge Panels Feedback Link With Report Link

Google has replaced the "feedback" link we've seen on knowledge panels in Google Search with a "report" link. It is a small, subtle change but I guess Google felt "report" means a lot more to someone trying to change a knowledge panel in Google Search.
This was spotted by Jeetesh Vaishya first and reported to me via Twitter:
@Google is no more showing, "Suggest An Edit" on #GoogleKnowldgePanel What do you think about it? @jasonmbarnard @rustybrick #Google— Jeetesh Vaishya (@jeeteshvaishya) August 17, 2021
As Jason Barnard accurately covered in his response "they changed Feedback to report for users who don't control the knowledge panel." He shared this before and after screenshot:
Google did recently say it is going to improve knowledge panel edits, this can't be it, right?
I always wonder how much of an impact a small change like this makes on Google Search.
