Google Replaces Knowledge Panels Feedback Link With Report Link

Google has replaced the "feedback" link we've seen on knowledge panels in Google Search with a "report" link. It is a small, subtle change but I guess Google felt "report" means a lot more to someone trying to change a knowledge panel in Google Search.

This was spotted by Jeetesh Vaishya first and reported to me via Twitter:

As Jason Barnard accurately covered in his response "they changed Feedback to report for users who don't control the knowledge panel." He shared this before and after screenshot:

Google did recently say it is going to improve knowledge panel edits, this can't be it, right?

I always wonder how much of an impact a small change like this makes on Google Search.

