Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Saturday

Aug 15, 2021 • 8:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google Algorithm Update

I am seeing signs again of yet another weekend search ranking update from Google Search. Again, this is unconfirmed and it is hard to tell what this is from. It might be the tail-end of the Google link spam update, which is not fully done rolling out, even as of Friday. Or it might be something new.

I am seeing chatter, even over the weekend, in the various forums. And I am seeing big fluctuations and volatility reported from the tracking tools, virtually all of them are showing big swings yesterday, Saturday, August 14th. The chatter started to pick up a bit on Friday and through Saturday.

Again, Google's Danny Sullivan told me on Friday the link spam update was not done yet but should be done soon. So I do wonder if this is related:

Google Update Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from WebmasterWorld:

Yes, we also notice some drop in our health niche client

After 3 days of normal traffic with lots of sales, we got hit yesterday in the evening again ( -50%).

Very big drop today.

A 32% drop in USA traffic from 8am this morning, but search and direct traffic appear normal. It appears to be coming from lower traffic via referral links and social media. Perhaps people are just out enjoying their summer Saturday. Sales have been awful this entire summer...non-existent really, and also hearing that it's quiet from friends in other niches not related to mine.

Looks like a major update is being rolled out, good luck everyone

Ugh huge drop - hoping it's just turbulance.

everything down again, especially sales

But like with every update Google makes, not everyone is seeing it. But there is nice levels of chatter for me to check the tracking tools to see if they see an update - and they do.

Tracking Tools

Mozcast is showing hot weather:

click for full size

Semrush was pretty high on Saturday:

click for full size

RankRanger:

click for full size

SERPmetrics:

click for full size

Cognitive SEO:

click for full size

Accuranker:

click for full size

Algoroo:

click for full size

I know it is Sunday when I am reporting this but I figured since I am going on a family vacation this week, I get it live ASAP.

Have you seen ranking and traffic changes that are out of the norm for this weekend?

Glenn Gabe added some charts:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

